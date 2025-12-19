AI+ to launch most affordable flip phone: Expected price and details AI+ is gearing up to launch Nova Flip phone, which is expected to hit the market at an aggressive budget price point, and the official design has already been revealed.

New Delhi:

The Indian smartphone brand NxtQuantum AI+ is gearing up to disrupt the market with what is being touted as the most affordable foldable phone to date. Following the successful launch of its debut device, the AI+ Nova—currently the cheapest 5G smartphone in India priced around Rs 6,000—the company has now teased a new flip-style foldable dubbed the Nova Flip.

AI+ Nova Flip launch set for Q1 2026

AI+ is set to launch an affordable foldable phone in early 2026. The company was started by Madhav Sheth, who used to be the CEO of Realme. They have big plans for the upcoming year, including the release of three new phone models: the Nova Pro, Nova Ultra, and the top-of-the-line Nova Flip.

The official teaser reveals that the Nova Flip will operate on a special system called NxtQuantum OS. This software is designed specifically for foldable phones, making it easy for users to access important features and apps, even when the device is closed.

AI+ Nova Flip teaser details: Design and aesthetics

The recently released teaser offers a glimpse of the phone’s back panel, its sleek foldable hinge, and the side-mounted power button. Key design highlights include:

Dual-Camera Setup: The rear camera module bears a resemblance to the Oppo Find N series.

Secondary Display: A small cover screen on the back panel will manage notifications and quick widgets.

Main Display: The primary foldable screen features a modern punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

While the teaser confirms the design language, the company has yet to reveal the full technical specifications.

AI+ Nova Flip pricing and competition

Experts think that AI+ is planning to set a competitive price for the Nova Flip smartphone to attract customers away from rivals like the Tecno Phantom V Flip. It's being reported that the Nova Flip might be priced around Rs 40,000, which could make it one of the most affordable foldable smartphones available worldwide.

