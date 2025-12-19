PM Modi dominates X’s new ‘most liked’ rankings in India PM Modi continues to dominate X as a new 'Most Liked' feature reveals his posts claim eight out of the top ten spots in India's monthly engagement rankings.

New Delhi:

The social media platform X (formerly Twitter) recently rolled out a new feature that displays a monthly list of the most-liked tweets within a specific country. These rankings confirm that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital popularity remains undiminished. As one of the most followed political figures globally, PM Modi has secured the highest engagement levels in India. According to X’s data for the last 30 days, 8 out of the top 10 most-liked tweets were posted by the Prime Minister, with no other Indian political leader appearing on the list.

The most-liked tweet of the month

The most popular tweet in India over the past month was PM Modi’s post featuring him presenting a Russian translation of the Bhagavad Gita to President Vladimir Putin. This post garnered over 2.3 million likes, achieved a reach of 6.7 million, and was reshared by approximately 29,000 users.

New monthly insights on X

X’s newly launched feature provides users with localised insights by highlighting the most-liked content in their respective regions. While the platform typically releases a "Year in Review" list, which last year featured Virat Kohli, PM Modi, and the T20 World Cup victory, the official Most Liked Tweets of 2025 list is expected to be released next month.

The X handle marketplace

In addition to engagement features, X has introduced a new program to redistribute inactive handles. Through the X Handle Marketplace, the platform is making long-dormant usernames available once again.

These handles are currently available exclusively to Premium+ and Premium Business (Full Access) subscribers. Eligible users can now search for and request specific inactive handles to enhance their brand or personal identity on the platform.

X flags accounts as inactive after 30 days of no login activity and may remove them after six months. Instead of releasing valuable handles to the public, the platform generally keeps them reserved to mitigate the risk of spam and identity misuse.

