Realme 16 Pro Series India launch date announced: 200MP portrait camera confirmed Realme has officially confirmed that the Realme 16 Pro Series will debut in India on January 6, 2026, at 12:00 PM, featuring a flagship 200MP portrait camera.

New Delhi:

Realme is gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone series in India. The Realme 16 Pro Series is officially scheduled to debut next month. According to the company, the series will focus on a refined design language and advanced portrait photography.

The devices will feature a unique bio-based organic silicone finish and will be available in four premium colourways: Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink, and Orchid Purple. For photography enthusiasts, the series will boast a 200MP portrait camera. Realme is expected to introduce two models in the lineup: the Realme 16 Pro and the Realme 16 Pro+.

India launch date and availability

The Realme 16 Pro Series is set to launch in India on January 6, 2026, at 12:00 PM. A dedicated microsite has already gone live on Flipkart, confirming that the smartphones will be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform.

Realme 16 Pro+ (Expected specifications )

Based on leaks and certifications from China, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is expected to be a powerhouse:

Display: A 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution (1,280 x 2,800 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1.07 billion colors.

Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core chipset, featuring a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz.

Software: Expected to run on Android 16 out of the box. The company is reportedly committed to providing three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Battery: It may pack a massive 6,850mAh battery, likely to be marketed as a 7,000mAh typical capacity.

Camera capabilities

According to the TENAA certification website, the Chinese variant of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G features a versatile triple rear camera setup:

200MP Primary sensor.

8MP Ultra-wide lens.

50MP Telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom.

For selfies, the device is tipped to sport a 50MP front-facing camera housed within a hole-punch display cutout.