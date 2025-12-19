Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. iPhone 16 receives massive price cut in new sale, available for Rs 40,990: Where to buy

iPhone 16 receives massive price cut in new sale, available for Rs 40,990: Where to buy

Apple iPhone 16 is currently being offered at a 50% discount. This deal is part of the year-end sale hosted by electronics retailer Tata Croma.

iPhone 16 receives massive price cut in new sale, available for Rs 40,990: How to buy
iPhone 16 receives massive price cut in new sale, available for Rs 40,990: How to buy Image Source : File
Written By: Om Gupta
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The price of the iPhone 16 has dropped significantly. It is now available for almost half of its initial price. This popular smartphone, which came out last year in India and around the world, is currently available with a huge discount on Croma's December sale. In addition to the iPhone 16, Croma is also offering great discounts on a variety of other smartphones, smart TVs, and electronic gadgets.

Croma Chrometastic December Sale

The sale is now on and will last from December 15 to January 4, 2026. The iPhone 16 was originally priced at Rs 79,900, but during the sale, it is available for just Rs 40,990. If you prefer to pay in installments, monthly payment options are available starting at Rs 1,833.

While the listed price in Croma is currently Rs 69,900, you can bring it down to Rs 40,990 by using these discounts:

  • Instant Discount: Rs 3,910
  • Bank Cashback: Rs 3,000
  • Exchange Value (Eligible old devices): Up to Rs 16,000
  • Additional Exchange Bonus: Up to Rs 6,000

It is worth noting that the final price depends on the specific model and condition of the old smartphone you are exchanging.

iPhone 16 key features

Feature Specification
Display
6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
Processor A18 Bionic Chip
Rear Camera
48MP (Main) + 12MP (Ultra-Wide)
Front Camera
12MP TrueDepth
OS
iOS 18 (Upgradable)

Although it was launched last year, the iPhone 16 remains a powerhouse, sharing a similar aesthetic and many core features with the newer iPhone 17.

  • Display: It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with the Dynamic Island.
  • Performance: The smartphone is powered by the A18 Bionic chipset with a hexa-core processor.
  • Software: It launched with iOS 18 comes with support for updates up to iOS 26. It also fully supports Apple Intelligence features.
  • New Physical Controls: This model includes both the customisable Action Button and the dedicated Camera Control button.
  • Durability and Battery: It boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and supports 25W wired and wireless charging.

ALSO READ: TikTok relaunching in India? What we know following US unit sale to American investors

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IPhone 16 Price Cut
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\