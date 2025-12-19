iPhone 16 receives massive price cut in new sale, available for Rs 40,990: Where to buy Apple iPhone 16 is currently being offered at a 50% discount. This deal is part of the year-end sale hosted by electronics retailer Tata Croma.

New Delhi:

The price of the iPhone 16 has dropped significantly. It is now available for almost half of its initial price. This popular smartphone, which came out last year in India and around the world, is currently available with a huge discount on Croma's December sale. In addition to the iPhone 16, Croma is also offering great discounts on a variety of other smartphones, smart TVs, and electronic gadgets.

Croma Chrometastic December Sale

The sale is now on and will last from December 15 to January 4, 2026. The iPhone 16 was originally priced at Rs 79,900, but during the sale, it is available for just Rs 40,990. If you prefer to pay in installments, monthly payment options are available starting at Rs 1,833.

While the listed price in Croma is currently Rs 69,900, you can bring it down to Rs 40,990 by using these discounts:

Instant Discount: Rs 3,910

Bank Cashback: Rs 3,000

Exchange Value (Eligible old devices): Up to Rs 16,000

Additional Exchange Bonus: Up to Rs 6,000

It is worth noting that the final price depends on the specific model and condition of the old smartphone you are exchanging.

iPhone 16 key features

Feature Specification Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Processor A18 Bionic Chip Rear Camera 48MP (Main) + 12MP (Ultra-Wide) Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth OS iOS 18 (Upgradable)

Although it was launched last year, the iPhone 16 remains a powerhouse, sharing a similar aesthetic and many core features with the newer iPhone 17.

Display: It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with the Dynamic Island.

Performance: The smartphone is powered by the A18 Bionic chipset with a hexa-core processor.

Software: It launched with iOS 18 comes with support for updates up to iOS 26. It also fully supports Apple Intelligence features.

New Physical Controls: This model includes both the customisable Action Button and the dedicated Camera Control button.

Durability and Battery: It boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and supports 25W wired and wireless charging.

