TikTok sells US business to American investors: A look at why app remains banned in India

TikTok has announced that it will sell its US operations to a group of three American companies: Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX. This agreement allows TikTok to continue operating in the United States, which helps prevent a potential ban on the app across the country.

Structure of the new US venture

According to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press, the deal is expected to close on January 22, 2025. CEO Shou Zi Chew informed employees that ByteDance has signed binding agreements with the following ownership structure:

50 per cent Ownership: Held by a consortium including Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX, each maintaining a 15 per cent stake.

30.1 per cent Ownership: Held by affiliates of existing ByteDance investors.

19.9 per cent Ownership: Retained by the China-based parent company, ByteDance.

Data security and governance

To address long-standing national security concerns, the US venture will be governed by a seven-member, majority-American board of directors. Key security measures include:

Localised Storage: All US user data will be stored on domestic servers managed by Oracle.

Algorithm Retraining: TikTok’s proprietary algorithm will be retrained specifically on US user data to prevent foreign manipulation.

Independent Moderation: The US entity will have full oversight of content moderation and domestic policies.

The deal marks the conclusion of years of legal uncertainty. While the platform briefly went dark in early 2025 following a law signed by President Biden, an executive order from President Trump on his first day in office allowed it to remain operational while the sale was finalized.

The Indian context: A different fate

The situation in the United States is very different from what's happening in India. At one point, India was TikTok's biggest market, with over 200 million users. However, in June 2020, the Indian government decided to ban TikTok and 58 other apps. They did this because they were worried about where user data was being stored and issues related to national security. The Indian government explained that these apps were secretly sending people's data to servers located outside of the country, which they believed posed a risk to India's security and integrity.