Samsung to offer premium Galaxy smartphones on rent, AI subscription service coming soon

Samsung is set to introduce a new AI subscription plan that allows users to rent its premium Galaxy smartphones instead of purchasing them outright. This innovative service is expected to launch next month and follows the company's rollout of a subscription model for home appliances back in December 2023.

Han Jong, Samsung's Executive Vice President, has confirmed that this AI subscription service will soon expand to include Galaxy smartphones and Bailey AI robots. Initially, the AI robot will debut in South Korea before making its way to the U.S.

So, what exactly is Samsung's AI subscription?

Launched in December 2023, this plan allows users to enjoy Samsung products by paying a monthly fee, eliminating the need for hefty upfront costs. Customers will be able to access Galaxy smartphones through this subscription without any charge for the AI features, which will remain free to users.

Samsung might announce this subscription plan at the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025 scheduled for January 22, alongside the launch of its flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone series. Currently, this AI subscription club is only available in South Korea, and it remains unclear whether it will extend to India or other countries in the near future.

In other news, Samsung and Apple are collaborating on the development of new battery technology aimed at increasing capacity while maintaining the slim profiles of their flagship smartphones. This initiative arises as Chinese manufacturers, such as Oppo and Red Magic, dominate the market with smartphones featuring batteries that exceed 7,000mAh.

According to a report from Naver, Samsung is working on advanced anode and cathode materials with the goal of increasing the silicon content in its batteries. This innovation is part of a broader battery development initiative by the company. The higher silicon composition is anticipated to address issues such as battery swelling and enhance overall performance.

Samsung has not disclosed a timeline for the launch of smartphones that will utilize this new battery technology, but the development suggests a potential increase in battery capacity for future devices.

