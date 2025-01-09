43-inch smart TVs available for up to Rs 13,000 with massive 61 percent discount this New Year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 43-inch Smart TV discount

If you're considering upgrading your old smart TV, there's exciting news for you! Amazon has rolled out a fantastic New Year offer on Google and Android Smart TVs, providing discounts of over 50% on selected models. With this deal, you can set up your very own home theater experience.

Right now, Amazon has great deals on smart TVs from a variety of brands including Xiaomi, TCL, Samsung, Acer, Sony, LG, and Hisense. In addition to the substantial flat discounts, you can also take advantage of bank offers and exchange deals. By stacking all these offers, you can bring home a big display smart TV at an unbeatable price.

Here are some of the top deals available for smart TVs. If you're planning to purchase a new TV, you won’t want to miss out on these offers!

43-Inch smart TVs discount:

TCL 40-Inch Metallic Bezel-Less Smart TV: This model features a 40-inch display and a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with 2 HDMI ports and a USB port. Originally priced at Rs 35,990, it’s currently available at a staggering 53 percent off, so you can grab it for just Rs 16,990! Plus, Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 for select bank cards.

TCL 43-Inch Metallic Bezel-Less smart TV: With a stunning 4K Ultra HD display, this 43-inch TV usually retails for Rs 52,990, but it’s now available at an incredible 59 percent discount—just Rs 21,990! This model also offers options for 65-inch and 75-inch displays, along with a powerful 24W sound output, 3 HDMI ports, a USB port, an Ethernet port, and a headphone output.

Acer 43-Inch I Pro Series 4K smart TV: Sporting a 60Hz refresh rate, this smart TV also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and includes multiple USB ports along with 3 HDMI ports for connectivity. It boasts a 30W sound output with Dolby Vision support. Although it's priced at Rs 46,999, it currently has a 53 percent discount, bringing it down to just Rs 21,999.

Skywall 43-Inch HD LED Smart TV: If you're on a tighter budget but still want a big screen, this model is a great choice! Originally priced at Rs 33,150, it's now available with a fantastic 61 percent discount at only Rs 12,999. Additionally, Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards.

Toshiba 43-Inch 4K Ultra smart TV: Priced at Rs 44,999, this TV comes with a 44 percent discount, allowing you to purchase it for just Rs 24,999. You can also benefit from an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards. This model includes 3 HDMI ports and additional USB connectivity, with a solid 24W sound output.

ALSO READ: Looking for an iPhone on a budget? This option is available on Flipkart for Rs 15,000