Looking for an iPhone on a budget? This option is available on Flipkart for Rs 15,000

Apple iPhones are immensely popular for two main reasons: their premium features and sleek design, and their high price tag. Because of this steep pricing, purchasing an iPhone can certainly make buyers with tight budgets think long and hard before taking the plunge. However, what if we told you that you could buy an iPhone for just Rs 15,000 or even less? It might seem hard to believe, but it's true—you can indeed bring home an iPhone at this price right now.

E-commerce platform Flipkart has been rolling out fantastic deals on various smartphone brands since the beginning of 2025. Among these deals, you can snag a certain variant of the Apple iPhone at an unbeatable price. While this particular iPhone is an older model, it serves as a great option if you're eager to own an iPhone without breaking the bank.

If you're considering gifting an iPhone to an elderly family member, this is also the perfect opportunity to do so. Let’s take a closer look at the most affordable iPhone available on Flipkart.

The cheapest iPhone currently offered on Flipkart is the Apple iPhone 5s. This model is quite dated compared to today’s standards, having been launched back in 2013. Despite its age, it boasts an aluminum frame and a sturdy aluminum back panel. While the listed price on Flipkart is Rs 35,000, the company is presently offering an exciting discount of 57 percent. Thanks to this offer, you can purchase the Apple iPhone 5s for just Rs 14,999.

To put that into perspective, more than 62,600 customers have already bought this iPhone through Flipkart. Along with the 57 percent discount, Flipkart also has some enticing bank offers that can help you save even more. If you utilize the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can earn 5 percent cashback. Additionally, if you make your purchase using an HDFC Bank card, you'll enjoy an instant discount of Rs 500. You can even opt for an EMI plan with a BOBCARD, starting from just Rs 528 a month.

iPhone 5s features:

It features a robust aluminum frame and aluminum back panel.

The device comes with a 4.0-inch IPS LCD screen.

It runs on iOS 7, which can be upgraded to iOS 12.5.6.

Powered by the Apple A7 chipset, it offers decent performance.

The iPhone has up to 1GB of RAM and storage options of up to 64GB.

For photography, it includes an 8-megapixel rear camera, along with a 1.2-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Finally, its 1560mAh battery keeps the smartphone running.

This could be a golden chance to grab a classic iPhone at a fantastic price!

