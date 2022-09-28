Samsung to launch the world's first expandable display soon: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung

Samsung Display and chip-maker Intel have created the world's first 17-inch slidable display for PCs that slides seamlessly, not unfolds, in your hands.

During Intel's Innovation Day event, JS Choi, CEO of Samsung Display, displayed a prototype PC whose monitor slides from a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch display.

"We're announcing the world's first 17-inch slidable display for PCs. This device will satisfy various needs for a larger screen and portability as well," Choi said at the event late on Tuesday.

The device turns a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch monitor with a flexible display and a sliding mechanism. Both companies are yet to reveal the launch of this new innovation for the market.

Intel also showcased an array of new hardware, software and services which have aimed at helping its broad ecosystem of developers overcome challenges and deliver new generations of innovation.

The chip-maker also unveiled Unison, a new software solution that provides seamless connectivity between phones (iOS and Android) and PCs will start with the functionality including text messaging, file transfer, phone calls and phone notifications.

As per the reports, it is assumed that the new laptops will start rolling out by the end of the year.

The company also announced XeSS, or Xe Super Sampling, a gaming performance accelerator that works across Intel discrete and integrated graphics.

"It is now rolling out to existing games through updates and will be available in more than 20 titles this year. The XeSS software developer kit is also now available on GitHub," said Intel.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News