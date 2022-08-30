Samsung to bring a transparent rear display smartphone with dual-screen: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant has reportedly filed a patent for a dual-screen smartphone that might feature a rear-facing transparent display.

According to the patent filed at the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in January this year, the tech giant is considering developing a transparent display at the back.

The second display will blend in with the rest of the smartphone's back panel when not in use. It could turn on fully or partially, similar to an Always-on display, the report said.

A second rear-facing screen could be used to showcase designs and information at a glance and also take selfies using the rear camera, it added.

Meanwhile, recently, the company has launched its latest foldable smartphones in 40 countries.

Available in grey-green, beige and phantom black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 1,54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 164,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 94,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Latest Technology News