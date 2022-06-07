Tuesday, June 07, 2022
     
  4. Samsung Service Centers is going Paper-free in India, helping to safeguard environment

Samsung is working towards a sustainable system as more than 11,000 service centres in 180 countries, including India has stopped using paper to help the environment

Saumya Nigam Edited by: Saumya Nigam
Noida Updated on: June 07, 2022 20:11 IST
Samsung
Image Source : SAMSUNG

Samsung service centres across India have gone paperless as part of a global initiative. This will lead to offering customers an eco-conscious alternative to paper documents through a new global integrated system, by strengthening its commitment to developing sustainable practices.

More than 11,000 service centres in 180 countries, including India has been operated by 40 Samsung Electronics subsidiaries. 

At the service centres in India, all documents that were previously issued to customers on paper are now being shared with them over email and WhatsApp, in the process saving 1.5 million A4 sized sheets of paper a month. This also includes replacing internal office work documents at service centres with electronic documents.

The pilot project started in July last year, across India, and the company has reported having saved over 16 million A4 sheets of paper.

 

