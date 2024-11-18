Samsung S23 Ultra 256GB gets massive 45 percent price cut: Here's where to buy it

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

It's hard to discuss the best camera smartphones without mentioning the Ultra model from Samsung's Galaxy series. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is renowned for its ability to capture stunning photos of the moon and boasts a camera setup that rivals even high-end DSLRs. If the high price has kept you from purchasing this device, there’s some great news: the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB has seen a significant cut, making it more accessible than ever.

This smartphone not only offers robust build quality but also comes packed with impressive features, making it an ideal choice for photography and videography enthusiasts. Flipkart has made many customers happy by reducing the price, allowing you to snap up this 200MP smartphone at a fantastic deal. Let's dive into the details of this discount offer.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discount

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB variant is listed on Flipkart for Rs 1,49,999. However, thanks to a remarkable discount of up to 45 percent, you can now own this smartphone for just Rs 81,999, nearly half the original price.

If you're looking to save even more, consider using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, which offers an additional 5 percent cashback. For those on a tighter budget, purchasing on EMI is also an option, with monthly payments as low as Rs 2,883.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is loaded with features that make it stand out in a crowded market, directly competing with Apple iPhones and Google Pixel smartphones. It's a powerhouse for everything from daily tasks to demanding applications. The device sports a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. With a peak brightness of 1750 nits, you can comfortably use it even under direct sunlight.

Out of the box, the smartphone runs on Android 13 and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. You have the option of up to 12GB of RAM and an impressive 1TB of storage, with UFS 4.0 support to enhance speed. For photography, the rear camera setup includes four sensors: 200MP, 10MP, 10MP, and 12MP, while there's a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

