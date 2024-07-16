Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung’s Android XR headset (developer version) could launch this year, to compete Apple Vision Pro

Samsung has recently confirmed the development of a new extended reality (XR) platform in collaboration with Qualcomm and Google at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The South Korean tech giant has revealed that a VR headset is slated to arrive later this year (2024). However, according to a recent report by Business Insider, only the developer version will be released this year, and the consumer launch has been anticipated by March 2025.

Google and Qualcomm collaboration

During the Galaxy Unpacked event, where the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 were introduced, Rick Osterloh, SVP of Platforms and Devices at Google highlighted the collaboration between Google, Samsung, and Qualcomm to develop a new Samsung XR headset.

Osterloh stated, "Looking forward, we're collaborating to bring next-generation experiences across Galaxy products from smartphones and wearables to even future technologies like the upcoming XR platform we've been working closely to develop in partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm."

Delayed consumer launch

Early reports from a South Korean publication hinted that Samsung's new XR headset might see a mainstream consumer launch by next year (2025). The launch further reported that the launch will be delayed as Samsung is working to commission a higher-resolution display to compete with the Apple Vision Pro.

This strategic delay further aims to ensure the XR headset will meet high-quality standards and consumer expectations.

Advanced features and specifications

Samsung has further confirmed that the XR headset will be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset- which is said to be the company’s most capable processor for VR headsets.

The device is expected to feature a micro-OLED display, along with eight tracking cameras, and a Time-of-Flight sensor. Additionally, it will support hand and eye tracking, which has the potential to make it the first XR headset to incorporate AI features.

Positioned against Apple Vision Pro

Samsung's upcoming XR headset is said to be a competition with the existing Apple Vision Pro, which aims to offer a competitive alternative in the XR market.

With the involvement of Qualcomm and Google, Samsung's XR platform is expected to deliver advanced capabilities and immersive experiences, positioning it as a formidable competitor in the growing XR space.

