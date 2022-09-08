Samsung launches a new range of Ecobubble fully automatic top load washing machines, starting at Rs 19,000

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ecobubble Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Samsung has unveiled its Ecobubble range of fully automatic top load washing machines in the Indian market which is available at a starting price of Rs 19,000.

The new washing machines come with Ecobubble and Digital Inverter Technology- and this range is designed to ensure up to 20% better fabric care while saving energy during each wash.

Ecobubble is a blend of Samsung’s BubbleStorm and DualStorm technologies which offers a superior wash quality, claims Samsung. While BubbleStorm mixes detergent with air and water to create rich bubbles for 2.5x faster detergent penetration, the DualStorm pulsator creates a strong water flow inside the drum for effective cleaning.

The new range, with Hygiene Steam with an in-built heater, washes clothes at 60°C to eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria from the fabric. Not only that, it is effective in removing stubborn and oily stains from clothes without the need for any time-consuming pre-treatment.

Engineered to make laundry chores less tedious, the SuperSpeedTM technology washes each load in just about 29 minutes, cutting laundry time by 40%.

The new range of Ecobubble fully automatic top load washing machines can be monitored and controlled anytime and anywhere by connecting the machine to the Samsung SmartThings App using Wi-Fi. It comes with features such as Laundry Recipe for selecting optimal wash cycle, Laundry Planner for scheduling the laundry and HomeCare Wizard for energy monitoring and troubleshooting. SmartThings App offers additional wash programs including the ‘Sari’ cycle which has been specially curated for India.

The new line-up also comes equipped with a unique SpaceMax technology which creates more space inside without increasing the external dimensions. It is available in 9kg and 10kg capacities.

The Digital Inverter Technology saves up to 40% energy and reduces the noise significantly during washing cycles and offers long-lasting durability. The Digital Inverter Motor in the new lineup comes with a 12-year warranty.

Price and availability:

The new range of Samsung Fully Automatic Top Loaded Washing machines is available at a starting price of Rs 19,000 which is going up to Rs 35,000.

Selected models will be available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, retail stores, and other eCommerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Warranty and Offers:

Consumers buying the new range of washing machines will be offered a 12-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor and a 3-year warranty on the washing machine. Consumers will also get easy EMI options starting from Rs 990 onwards and cashback up to INR 12.5% on the purchase of the new range.

