Samsung launches 2 Galaxy smartphones starting from Rs 9,299

Samsung has launched two affordable Galaxy smartphones- Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e for the Indian market.

The Galaxy A04 is available in two versions- 4GB+64GB at Rs 11,999 and 4GB+128GB at Rs 12,999. And on the other hand, the Galaxy A04e will come in three versions- a 3GB+32GB variant at Rs 9,299, a 3GB+64GB variant at Rs 9,999, and a 4GB+128GB variant at Rs 11,499, according to Samsung.

Both devices will be available for purchase from the official website of the company and other select retail stores for purchase, starting Tuesday.

In an official statement, Akshay S. Rao, General Manager, of Mobile Business for Samsung India said, "Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e carry forward the A series legacy with segment-leading features like 8GB memory with RAM Plus, high storage of up to 128GB, a massive 5000mAh battery and Face Recognition to unlock your phone."

For enhanced performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming, the Galaxy devices come with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature.

The Galaxy A04 comes equipped with a 50MP dual rear camera, while Galaxy A04e comes with a 13MP dual camera setup.

Both smartphones come with a 5MP front camera to capture selfies, and a rear depth lives focus camera to ensure good quality portraits with different modes to capture unforgettable moments, said the company.

For an immersive viewing experience, both devices come sport with massive 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V displays.

Further, the company said that the customers will get the Android 12 full version out of the box.

Inputs from IANS

