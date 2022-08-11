Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 pre-booking starts from August 16

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung

Samsung unleashed the latest fold and flip variant of smartphones last event. Now the company has made it official that anyone who is willing to prebook the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 can now do the booking on Samsung.com on August 16, 2022, from 12 noon onwards. This is the time when the company will be having the live launch event which will be live-streamed on Samsung’s official website.

Consumers who are looking forward to pre-booking the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 via Live Commerce events can avail the benefits greater than Rs 40,000. Additionally, consumers will also get an exclusive gift worth Rs 5,199 on the pre-booking.

As part of the Live Commerce, the special Bespoke Edition for Galaxy Z Flip4 and the 1TB storage variant of Galaxy Z Fold4 will also be available exclusively on Samsung Live. On pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition, customers will get a slim clear cover worth Rs 2000 over and above the mentioned offers. The offers on Live Commerce will be valid starting from August 16 at 12 noon and will last till midnight on August 17, 2022 (making it around 24 hours).

Samsung has announced the next generation of its foldable smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked hosted at the iconic Samsung Opera House in Bangalore which was telecasted worldwide. Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 feature customizable form factors, tailored experiences and upgraded performance. With superior craftsmanship, the latest Galaxy foldable smartphones claim to push the boundaries of smartphone versatility and offer enhanced productivity to improve the everyday life of users.

Latest Technology News