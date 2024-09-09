Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series Swiss pricing leaked: All variants and details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series Swiss pricing leaked\

Samsung, a leading is gearing up for the global launch of its Galaxy Tab S10 series. The lineup, which includes the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, has already appeared on several certification websites, including the FCC. A fresh leak has now revealed the Swiss pricing for these premium tablets' Wi-Fi and 5G variants.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Swiss Pricing Details

The Galaxy Tab S10+ will come in two variants for both Wi-Fi and 5G models. Here are the prices:

Galaxy Tab S10+ Wi-Fi variant:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: CHF 1,179 (Rs 1,16,887 approx)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: CHF 1,299 (Rs 1,28,784 approx)

Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G variant:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: CHF 1,319 (Rs 1,30,766 approx)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: CHF 1,419 (Rs 1,40,681 approx)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Swiss Pricing

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will be available in three configurations, offering a massive 1TB storage option for users needing extra space. Here’s how the pricing looks:

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Wi-Fi variant:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: CHF 1,399 (Rs 1,38,698 approx)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: CHF 1,519 (Rs 1,50,595 approx)

16GB RAM + 1TB storage: CHF 1,829 (Rs 1,81,328 approx)

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G variant:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: CHF 1,549 (Rs 1,53,569 approx)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: CHF 1,669 (Rs 1,65,466 approx)

16GB RAM + 1TB storage: CHF 1,979 (Rs 1,96,200 approx)

These Swiss prices, while higher due to conversion rates, may not reflect the final pricing for the Indian market. However, they do hint at premium pricing for the Galaxy Tab S10 series, especially for the Ultra models.

Expected hardware changes: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

A major upgrade expected this year is the inclusion of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor in both the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. This marks a departure from Samsung's previous reliance on Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets for its high-end tablets. The Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to deliver superior performance, especially with MediaTek’s new flagship processor.

Indian launch expectations

While no official launch date has been confirmed, Samsung is anticipated to announce the Galaxy Tab S10 series soon. Indian pricing is expected to be revealed during the launch, and Samsung might even introduce region-specific variants or offers.

