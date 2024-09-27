Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series alongside Galaxy Watch FE launched globally: Check specs, features

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series, Watch FE

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone, the South Korean company has also launched the Galaxy Tab S10 series in the market. It has also introduced the Galaxy Watch FE. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series includes two tablets: Galaxy Tab S10 + and Galaxy S10 Ultra. In addition to this, Galaxy Watch FE has been introduced in two variants Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 4G LTE. The new Galaxy Tab S10 will succeed the Galaxy S9 series launched last year. Here are all the details you need to know about the Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy Watch FE.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series India price and availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 + has been launched in two storage variants - 12GB RAM + 256GB which is priced at Rs 1,04,999. At the same time, its top variant is USD 1,119.99. Its pre-booking has started and it will be available for sale on October 3.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has been launched in two storage variants - 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB. Its base variant is priced at Rs 1,22,999 The top specs variant is priced at Rs 1,33,999.

Both the tablets are available in two colour options - Grey and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series comes with Wi-Fi, 5G support, and Android 14. They are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ has a 12.4-inch display, while the Tab S10 Ultra has a 14.6-inch screen. The display of both these tablets supports 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and Dynamic AMOLED 2X. The displays also get anti-reflection features.

Both tablets come with dual rear camera features. They have a 13MP main and 8MP ultra-wide cameras at the back. For selfies, a Galaxy Tab S10 + gets a 12MP camera while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra gets two 12MP cameras.

These tablets come with Quad speakers, an IP68 rating, S-Pen, and more. They also have support for dual SIM cards pSIM + eSIM. The Galaxy Tab S10+ has a 10,090mAh battery, while the Tab S10 Ultra has an 11,200mAh battery. Both these tablets support a 45W wired fast charging feature. They have a Magnetic charging feature at the back to charge the S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE price and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE comes with a 40mm dial. The Wi-Fi-only model of this watch is priced at USD 179.99 (approximately Rs 15,051). At the same time, its Wi-Fi + 4G LTE model comes for USD 249.99 (approximately Rs 20,905). It is available in Black, Silver, and Pink Gold colours. However, the company has not listed this smartwatch on its India website.

The smartwatch has a 1.2-inch SuperAMOLED display. This watch works on Google WearOS. It weighs 26.6g and features a 247mAh battery.

