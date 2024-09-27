Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launched in India; price and availability to be announced soon

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung has added a new smartphone in its Galaxy S24 series. The much awaited Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has finally been introduced by the South Korean company. The company has confirmed the launch of this phone with its X handle and has started its pre-order. This Samsung phone is the most affordable model of the Galaxy S24 series which was launched earlier this year and comes with many impressive features, including Galaxy AI. Here are all the details you need to know about Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes in two storage variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The starting price of the phone is USD 699.99 (approximately Rs 54,360), while the top variant is priced at USD 749.99 (approximately Rs 59,378). The phone is available for pre-order in the US market and comes in four colour options: Blue, Graphite, Gray, and Mint. It will be available for sale from October 3.

However, the company is yet to announce the India price and availability of the smartphone but the smartphone is available on Samsung's official India website.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400e processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It runs on OneUI 6.0 based on Android 14 and includes AI features like other models of the Galaxy S24 series.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of up to 1900 nits and a 120Hz high refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back panel. Additionally, the phone comes with an IP68 rating and an aluminium frame.

The phone features a triple camera setup at the back, including a 50MP main wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, there is a 10MP front camera.

The smartphone houses a 4,700mAh battery with both wired and wireless fast charging capabilities. It has dual SIM capability and supports one physical SIM or dual eSIM. It has WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, NavIC and more. It weighs 213 grams and measures 162.0 x 77.3 x 8.0.

