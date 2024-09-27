Google Pixel 8 available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart sale: Should you buy it or go for Pixel 8a? 

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Google Pixel 8

Flipkart is currently hosting the Big Billion Days sale on its platform. The sale started on September 26 for Plus and VIP members and on September 27 for regular customers. During the sale, Flipkart is offering huge discounts on popular smartphones. The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a smartphones are available for Rs 36,999 and Rs 43,999 respectively. If you are planning to buy a Pixel smartphone and are confused between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a, here is a comparison of both smartphones to help you make an informed decision.

Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 8a: Comparison

Performance:

Both smartphones have the same processor and security hardware, so there is no difference in performance between the two.

Display:

The Google Pixel 8a has a 6.1-inch display, which is slightly smaller than the Google Pixel 8's 6.2-inch display.

Camera:

The Google Pixel 8a features better camera hardware compared to the Google Pixel 8. The Pixel 8a has a 64 MP Quad PD wide camera, a 13 MP ultrawide camera, and a 13 MP front camera, while the Google Pixel 8 has a 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, a 2 MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus, and a 10.5 MP dual PD selfie camera.

Material:

The Google Pixel 8a has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 cover glass and a composite matte back with a satin metal frame, while the Google Pixel 8 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass with Edgeless Corning Gorilla Glass Victus back and a matte metal frame. Additionally, the Google Pixel 8a is IP67 rated, whereas the Pixel 8 is IP68.

Battery:

The Pixel 8a has a 4,492 mAh battery, while the Pixel 8 has a 4,575 mAh battery with wireless reverse charging.

Verdict:

The Google Pixel 8a offers improvements over the Pixel 8, including better camera hardware. However, at Rs 36,999, the Google Pixel 8 remains the better choice due to features like a glass back, reverse wireless charging, and more. Additionally, the Google Pixel 8a is Rs 7,000 more expensive than the Pixel 8.

