Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price leaked ahead of global launch today: Up to 20% hike expected

New Delhi:

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been revealed ahead of its global launch today, February 25. The premium smartphone will succeed last year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Reports suggest that Samsung’s new flagship device may launch at a higher price than its predecessor. Details regarding the processor, camera and battery specifications have also surfaced ahead of the official announcement.

According to South Korean platform Chosun, the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra could increase by up to 20 per cent. The top-end 1TB variant may reportedly see a price hike of $300 (approximately Rs 28,000).

Expected price of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

12GB RAM + 256GB – 1,797,000 Won – USD 1250 (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh)

12GB RAM + 512GB – 2,050,900 Won – USD 1425 (approximately Rs 1.30 lakh)

16GB RAM + 1TB – 2,545,400 Won – USD 1765 (approximately Rs 1.60 lakh)

Possible features of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a larger 6.9-inch M14 OLED display. The display is expected to be an upgrade over the previous model and could support a 144Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness levels may also improve compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung’s teaser mentioning “AI Phone” indicates that all models in the upcoming Galaxy S26 series are likely to include AI-powered features.

Processor and performance

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. In select regions, it may feature the Exynos 2600 chipset.

The device is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Battery and charging

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to pack a 5000mAh battery. It may support 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging.

Camera specifications

The smartphone is likely to feature a quad-camera setup on the rear. It could include:

200MP main camera with OIS

50MP periscope camera

50MP ultra-wide camera

10MP telephoto camera

For selfies and video calls, the device is expected to feature a 32MP front camera.

The phone is expected to run on OneUI 16 based on Android 8.