Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra set to launch in India: Price, features and other highlights

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a sleek titanium frame with curved edges, offering a premium look. Its display may slightly increase to 6.9 inches, retaining the M13 OLED panel from its predecessor, with a new high-brightness mode that pushes peak brightness.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 07, 2025 10:02 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 10:02 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung, one of the leading consumer tech brands is gearing up to launch its Galaxy S25 Ultra soon, which will be packed with significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra promises enhanced performance, cutting-edge cameras, and a sleek design. Here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Indian price (expected)

While the official price is yet to be announced, reports have suggested that the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra- the premium device from the series could cost more than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was launched in India at Rs 1,29,999. The price increase is likely due to the inclusion of the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Launch date (expected)

The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 series on January 22, 2025, during its Galaxy Unpacked event.

Sleek design and enhanced display

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to feature a titanium frame with curved edges, giving it a premium and robust look. The display is expected to grow to 6.9 inches, using the M13 OLED panel from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Additionally, a new high-brightness mode could boost the display's peak brightness to an impressive 3,000 nits, ensuring stunning visuals.

Cutting-edge camera features

Samsung is set to redefine mobile photography with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphone may sport a quad-camera setup, including:

 

  • A 200MP primary sensor
  • A 100MP Space Zoom feature
  • An upgraded 50MP ultra-wide camera
  • A 50MP telephoto lens with variable focal lengths (4x to 7x zoom)
  • A 10MP lens with 3x optical zoom

These enhancements are designed to provide exceptional clarity and versatility for photography enthusiasts.

Top-notch performance and battery life

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, ensures smooth multitasking and gaming. The phone is expected to retain a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Improved GPU efficiency could also enhance battery life. Additionally, Qi2 magnetic wireless charging adds to the phone's convenience.

