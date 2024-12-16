Samsung Galaxy S25 series price might surprise buyers: What to expect

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung, one of the leading smartphone and consumer goods brands is set to launch its flagship Galaxy S25 series in the global market by January 2025. Several leaks have been floating, talking about the design and internal upgrades, and as per the new reports, it is further highlighted that the potential pricing for the device will be surprising. Despite expectations of price hikes in various markets, it looks like Samsung has been aiming at keeping the Galaxy S25 prices which are stable in Europe.

According to WinFuture, the prices for the Galaxy S25 series in Sweden (Scandinavian country) will remain unchanged. But the base model of the Galaxy S25 is expected to cost 11,490 kroner (NOK), which is around Rs 83000- which almost matches the price of the Galaxy S24 which was launched earlier this year.

Similarly, the Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra will maintain their current pricing levels.

No price hike in other European markets expected

Due to Samsung’s consistent pricing strategy in the European market and a stable economic climate, it is anticipated that these prices will remain the same in other European countries too.

What does this mean?

The Galaxy S25 Ultra could retail for around €1,449 in Germany (which is around Rs 1,29,000)

The Galaxy S25 entry-level model would be available for approximately €899 (which is around Rs 80,000)

Keeping prices stable along with significant upgrades on the upcoming flagship series, it is anticipated further that the device might provide a great value for the investment.

Galaxy S25: Major expected features

Samsung’s new flagship series is expected to bring major enhancements, including:

The new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

New and improved display experience with better brightness and clarity for the users

A shift to a flat frame design, which is similar to Apple's iPhone aesthetics

The base model of the Galaxy S25 is expected to have 12GB of RAM, which claims to deliver superior AI performance and multitasking capabilities

