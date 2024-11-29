Samsung Galaxy S25 series leak reveals charging speed, camera upgrades and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

As per the recent FCC certification leak, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series which is scheduled to launch in January 2025 may come with similar charging speeds as it was seen in the predecessor- the Galaxy S24.

No change in charging speeds for the Galaxy S25 series

Rumoured suggests that the device will include the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The S25 lineup will likely support up to 45W wired fast charging, while the standard Galaxy S25 may only feature 25W fast charging.

The vanilla model is expected to offer just 9W wireless charging on the wireless front—a downgrade from the S24's 15W. As before, Samsung will not include a charging adapter in the box, requiring users to purchase one separately.

What certification listings reveal about the S25

Certification websites like FCC, Geekbench, BIS, and 3C have offered a glimpse into the S25 series’ features. These leaks indicate the devices are in the final stages before their official launch.

Connectivity across all three models includes 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and NFC. However, ultrawide-band (UWB) support will only be available on the S25+ and S25 Ultra models. The S25 Ultra will also come with an S-Pen, designed in collaboration with Wacom.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera and design upgrades

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a significant upgrade from the 12-megapixel sensor on its predecessor. The 200-megapixel primary and telephoto cameras are expected to remain unchanged.

In terms of design, the Ultra model may adopt a flat frame with rounded corners, deviating from the squared-off design of the S24 Ultra. Despite these design tweaks, the flat display will remain. Additionally, the S25 Ultra may feature a five-camera setup with some inspiration from the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Processor and software updates

The Galaxy S25 series will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with all models using the same processor due to limited production of the Exynos 2500. The devices will run on Android 15-based OneUI 7, promising a smooth and updated user experience.

