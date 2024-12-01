Samsung Galaxy S25 camera details revealed: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung’s Galaxy S series has been celebrated as an exceptional handset with great camera muscles and is often ranked among the top camera devices. Anticipation has been built for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, where photography enthusiasts are eager to learn about the potential camera features of these upcoming smartphones.

Although the official details may remain under wraps but until the expected unveiling (which is scheduled for January 22), a number of leaks have been provided as an insight into the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and the rumoured S25 Slim.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Camera details

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to carry forward the camera setup which has been seen in its predecessor- the Galaxy S24. Based on leaks, the S25 may feature:

Main camera: 50MP (f/1.8, 1/1.56-inch, 24mm)

Ultra-wide camera: 12MP (f/2.2, 1/2.55-inch, 120° field of view)

Telephoto camera: 10MP (f/2.4, 1/3.94-inch, 3x optical zoom)

Front camera: 12MP (f/2.2, 26mm)

While the megapixel counts are expected to remain the same, improvements may come via the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset’s Image Signal Processor (ISP), alongside potential upgrades to lenses or sensors.

What to Expect from the Galaxy S25 Plus

The Galaxy S25 Plus is likely to mirror the camera setup of the standard S25, continuing Samsung’s trend of keeping the base and 'Plus' models uniform in this regard. As with the base model, the cameras are expected to include:

50MP main sensor

12MP ultra-wide

10MP telephoto

12MP front-shooter

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: A Step Up in Ultra-Wide Photography

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to introduce significant upgrades, particularly to its ultra-wide camera, which is tipped to jump from 12MP to 50MP. Other cameras may remain unchanged, including:

200MP primary sensor

50MP 5x telephoto camera

10MP 3x telephoto camera

12MP front camera

Early leaks also hinted at a larger 1-inch 200MP primary sensor and advanced zoom capabilities, but these claims remain unverified. For now, the 50MP ultra-wide camera appears to be the standout upgrade.

Rumoured Galaxy S25: Thickness

A surprise addition to the lineup could be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. Leaks suggest it might feature a camera inspired by the Ultra model, possibly even the 200MP sensor from the S24 Ultra. This phone is also expected to offer a stronger camera setup than the standard S25, although details remain vague.

