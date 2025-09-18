Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24, S24 FE, A55, and other smartphones gets massive discount Samsung has announced huge discounts on its Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24, and S24 FE smartphones. Buyers can also receive discounts on the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 smartphones.

Samsung is offering special pricing on a selection of its premium smartphones ahead of the festive season, providing an attractive opportunity for buyers to purchase a new Galaxy device. The company is offering discounts on the popular Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24 FE, as well as the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 FE discount

Device Launch price Offer price Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rs 1,29,999 Rs 71,999 Samsung Galaxy S24 (Now with Snapdragon) Rs 74,999 Rs 39,999 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Rs 59,999 Rs 29,999

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a ProVisual Engine with a 200MP camera and Quad Tele System, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. It includes a 1.9x larger vapour chamber for thermal management, ray tracing, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor.

The Galaxy S24, also with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, has a 50MP triple camera with Nightography and AI Zoom. Its AI features include Live Translate, Gemini Live, and Generative Edit.

The Galaxy S24 FE offers the same advanced AI experience with a 50MP camera, a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a powerful processor, and a long-lasting battery.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G discount

Device Launh price Offer price Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs 39,999 Rs 23,999 Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Rs 30,999 Rs 17,999

Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G come with a vivid 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Dolby stereo speakers, and Vision Booster technology for bright, clear visuals even in outdoors. In photography, both phones feature a 50MP main camera with OIS, ultra-wide and macro lenses, along with enhanced Nightography, VDIS, and AI-powered ISP for clear, stable low-light video and photos. Both smartphones come with 5000mAh battery, designed for extended usage of up to 2 days on single charge.

