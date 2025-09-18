Nothing Ear 3 launched with Super Mic, new design and upgraded battery: Check price, specs Nothing Ear 3 is an upgraded version of Nothing Ear. It offers many upgraded features, including a larger battery, real-time ANC, and more.

Nothing has globally launched its new audio product, the Nothing Ear 3, a pair of true wireless stereo earbuds. The earbuds feature a new design that seamlessly integrates metal components with Nothing's signature transparent aesthetic.

A key new feature is the Super Mic, a dual-microphone system housed within the charging case. It's designed to focus on your voice and cancel out surrounding noise up to 95 dB, making your voice clearer in a noisy environment. Additionally, the earbuds allow you to start recording voice notes directly from the charging case, which are then automatically transcribed into Nothing OS Essential Space.

The earbuds also feature Real-time Adaptive Noise Cancellation, which can reduce noise by up to 45 dB. It automatically adjusts to your surroundings every 600 milliseconds and checks for fit-related sound leakage every 1,875 milliseconds, as per the companies claim.

Nothing Ear 3 India price and availability

The Nothing Ear 3 will be available in black and white colours and is priced at £179 (Rs 21,386 approx.) / $179 (Rs 15,798 approx.) / €179 (Rs 18,576 approx.). Global pre-orders are set to begin on September 18, 2025, on nothing.tech and through select partners, with sales starting in certain regions on September 25, 2025.

The earbuds will be launched in India at a later date, and the price and availability will be announced then.

Nothing Ear 3 specifications

Audio: The earbuds are equipped with a 12mm dynamic driver and a patterned diaphragm that the company claims boosts bass response by 4-6 dB and treble by up to 4 dB for a wider soundstage.

Battery: Each earbud has an upgraded 55 mAh battery, providing up to 10 hours of listening time. The charging case extends this to a total of 38 hours. A quick 10-minute USB-C charge provides up to 10 hours of playback, and the case also supports wireless charging.

Connectivity: They use Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC and a low-latency mode that reduces end-to-end delay to under 120 milliseconds, which is great for gaming and video. They also offer effortless pairing with Android (Google Fast Pair), iOS, and Windows (Microsoft Swift Pair).

Customisation: Users can customise controls and choose how to activate Essential Space or ChatGPT directly from the Nothing app.

Durability: Each earbud and the case are rated IP54, making them resistant to dust, sweat, and light rain.

