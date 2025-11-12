Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra huge price drops, now available for Rs 70,000: How to claim this offer The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, complete with its 200MP camera, is now available for almost half its launch price following a major price reduction on the flagship device.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has become even cheaper. The price of this flagship Samsung phone has been reduced by thousands of rupees, making it available at almost half its launch price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut

Samsung initially launched this flagship phone at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999. After the recent price cut, you can now purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starting at Rs 84,999. This represents a significant price reduction of Rs 45,000.

This price drop comes shortly after the phone's premium price was also reduced during the recent festival sale.

Additional offers:

An extra cashback of Rs 2,599 is available on the e-commerce website Amazon.

No-cost EMI and exchange offers are also available with the purchase.

Buyers can also claim Rs 44,050 off by exchanging their old smartphone. If your old phone manages to fetch Rs 15,000, you can get 69,999. However, it is worth noting that the exact exchange value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra key specifications

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is packed with high-end features:

Display: It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and support for a 120Hz high refresh rate.

Performance: It's powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Camera: The phone offers an impressive 200MP camera system.

Software and Battery: It runs on OneUI based on Android 14 and is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and wireless fast charging.

Connectivity and Features: The Samsung phone supports dual 5G SIM cards and includes features like NFC, WiFi, Bluetooth, and the signature S-Pen.

