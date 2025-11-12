How to save electricity when using geysers and room heaters? An easy guide "Follow this guide for simple steps to significantly reduce electricity consumption from your geyser and room heater this winter.

Winter has arrived, and many people have started using heating appliances like geysers and heaters in their homes. Running extra appliances will naturally increase your electricity bills. We're here to offer practical advice on how you can save electricity this winter while using these essential appliances.

Geyser usage tips

Geysers are one of the most power-hungry appliances, so they should be used with caution.

Mind the Thermostat: Avoid setting the geyser's thermostat too high. It's best to set it between 50-55 degrees Celsius, as heating water to higher temperatures consumes significantly more electricity.

Regular Service is Key: Get your geyser serviced at least once a year. Dirt and scale in the tank can impair the heating element, thereby increasing power consumption.

Use Only When Needed: Avoid leaving the geyser running continuously. Turn it on 10-15 minutes before bathing and turn it off immediately after use. Keeping the geyser on continuously causes the hot water to cool down, and reheating it repeatedly wastes electricity.

Utilise the Timer: If your geyser has a timer, use it to ensure it runs only when needed.

Choose the Right Capacity: Select a geyser capacity based on your family's actual needs. A large geyser will heat unnecessary water, thus increasing electricity consumption.

Check Before Reheating: Before turning the geyser on again, open the tap to check if there is still hot water left in the tank that you can use.

Room heater usage tips

Use the Thermostat: If your heater has a thermostat, use it. It regulates the room temperature and turns the heater on and off as needed, effectively saving electricity.

Seal the Room: Close windows and doors properly before turning on the heater to keep the heat inside the room and reduce the need for the heater to run for extended periods.

Turn Off After Heating: Avoid running the heater continuously. Turn it off once the room is warm; use it only when needed to maintain comfort.

Prioritise Small Rooms: Use the heater primarily in small, closed rooms so that heat builds up quickly and the heater can be turned off sooner.

By adopting small tips like these, you can make a notable saving on your electricity bills from geysers and heaters. Saving on winter electricity bills will help you keep your household budget in check.

