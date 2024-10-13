Samsung Galaxy S24 prices drop by up to Rs 30,000 ahead of Diwali: How to buy?

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which was launched earlier this year (2024), is now available at a more affordable price tag than ever- all thanks to a hefty discount offer on Flipkart. If you are been planning to buy a top-notch Android device, then this could be the right time as the price has gone lower than usual- all thanks to the festive season and sales.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Discount offers on Flipkart

The 256GB model of the Galaxy S24, which was originally priced at Rs 99,999, is now listed on Flipkart for just Rs 69,999. This means the device is available at a whooping discount of 30 per cent for a limited period. This festive season offer is making it easier for buyers to own a premium phone, with savings of up to Rs 30,000.

Additional offers and savings

Flipkart made this deal even more appealing with extra savings options. Here are the details:

Coupon savings: Use special coupons to get an additional discount of up to Rs 5,000. Cashback offer: Pay with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and enjoy a 5 per cent cashback. Exchange offer: Trade in your old smartphone to save up to Rs 40,000. The actual discount will depend on the condition of your old device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Top features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G comes packed with cutting-edge features that make it a standout choice:

Design and durability: Glass back panel with an aluminium frame and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Display protection: Comes with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Operating system: Runs on the latest Android 14 out of the box. Performance: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Camera setup: Triple rear camera with 50MP + 10MP + 12MP sensors and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Why buy it now?

With Diwali around the corner, this is the best time to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 at a reduced price. The combination of festive discounts, exchange offers, and added cashback options makes this a deal worth considering for tech enthusiasts and photography lovers alike.

