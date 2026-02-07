Samsung Galaxy S24 FE gets Rs 20,000 price cut in Valentine’s Day sale: Where to buy Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is now available at Rs 39,999 in Flipkart’s Valentine’s Day sale, down Rs 20,000 from its launch price. Buyers can also get up to 5% cashback, making the deal even more attractive.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is now available at a significantly discounted price, making the flagship smartphone Rs 20,000 cheaper than its launch price. The offer is available during Flipkart’s Valentine’s Day sale, along with additional bank discounts.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 FE last year during Diwali. The phone features a powerful camera setup, a long-lasting battery, and a water-resistant design.

Valentine’s Day sale offer on Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S24 FE at a starting price of Rs 59,999. During Flipkart’s Valentine’s Day sale, the phone is available at a starting price of Rs 39,999, reflecting a direct price cut of Rs 20,000.

The smartphone is offered in two variants—8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Buyers can also avail of a cashback of up to 5%, which can reduce the effective price by up to Rs 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE display and performance

The Galaxy S24 FE features a large 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by the Exynos 2400e 5G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Battery, durability, and charging

The smartphone packs a 4,700mAh battery and supports 25W wired and wireless charging. It carries an IP68 rating, making it resistant to water and dust.

Camera and software features

The Galaxy S24 FE sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.

For selfies and video calls, the phone is equipped with a 10MP front camera. It runs on One UI 7, based on Android 15.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 256GB price slashed again: Check latest deal, where to buy