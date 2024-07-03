Thursday, July 04, 2024
     
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Features leaked ahead of the launch

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Features leaked ahead of the launch

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is set to launch soon, and just ahead of the launch, the details of the smartphone have already surfaced on the internet by a tipster, which states that the smartphone will look similar to the Galaxy S24 device and some changes in the camera, storage and processor.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2024 11:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung is said to be working on the new Galaxy S24 FE which is expected to arrive in the market soon. And just ahead of the official launch, several specifications have already surfaced on the internet. The upcoming smartphone from the South Korean tech giant has been seen on many certification sites and now, the colour options of this handset have surfaced online, talking about the details of the display and other features of the smartphone which got leaked. The new S24 device from Samsung is said to be an upgraded version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE which was launched last year (2023) and will be equipped with AI features.

A tipster DSCC's Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) shared details about the upcoming Samsung device on his official X handle (formerly known as Twitter).

The upcoming Samsung handset is said to feature 5 colour options, which will include:

  • Black
  • Gray
  • Light Blue
  • Light Green 
  • Yellow

The render of the light green colour option for Galaxy S24 FE has also surfaced online, which looks very similar to the standard model of Galaxy S24. The picture clearly shows that Samsung has not made many changes in the design of the device. The upcoming handset from Samsung will further be similar to the standard as well as the plus models of this series.

Possible features of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Talking about the possible features of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, this smartphone is expected to come with: 

  1. A 6.65-inch FHD + AMOLED display and support 120Hz LTPO high refresh rate
  2. The smartphone will be powered by Exynos 2400 processor
  3. The handset will feature an in-build Galaxy AI feature 
  4. It will run on 12GB RAM and will come with 256GB of storage
  5. The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery 
  6. It supports 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging feature
  7. The device is layered with OneUI 6.1 which is based on Android 15
  8. The smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main shooter
  9. In the front, it has a 32MP front shooter 

Expected launch

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch in October this year.

