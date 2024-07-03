Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel and Jio introduce updated recharge plans effective from today onwards

Airtel and Jio, two leading telecom providers in India, have raised prices for their prepaid and postpaid plans effective July 3. The price hikes range from 11% to 25%, aimed at increasing average revenue per user (ARPU). Additionally, Vi (Vodafone Idea) plans will see price increases starting July 4.

UPDATED AIRTEL PLANS

Airtel's value plan

VALIDITY BENEFITS OLD PRICE NEW PRICE 28 days 2GB data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Rs 179 Rs 199 84 days 6GB data, unlimited calling,100 SMS per day Rs 455 Rs 509 365 days 24GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 1,799 Rs 1,999

Airtel's 28 days plan details

VALIDITY BENEFITS OLD PRICE NEW PRICE 28 days 1GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day Rs 265 Rs 299 28 days 1GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day Rs 299 Rs 349 28 days 1GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day Rs 359 Rs 409 28 days 1GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day Rs 399 Rs 449

Airtel plans for 56 days

VALIDITY BENEFITS OLD PRICE NEW PRICE 56 day 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 479 Rs 579 56 day 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 549 Rs 649

Airtel plan valid for 365 days

VALIDITY BENEFIT OLD PRICE NEW PRICE 365 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 2,999 Rs 3,599

Airtel data add-on plans:

VALIDITY BENEFITS OLD PRICE NEW PRICE 1 day 1GB data Rs 19 Rs 22 1 day 2GB data Rs 29 Rs 33 Existing plans (top-up) 4GB data Rs 65 Rs 77

Airtel Postpaid plan

CONNECTION BENEFIT OTT OLD PRICE NEW PRICE 1 40GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Xstreme Premium subscription Rs 399 Rs 449 1 75GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Xstreme Premium Subscription, Disnet+ Hotstar (1 year, Amazon Prime (6 months) Rs 499 Rs 549 2 105GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Xstreme Premium Subscription, Disnet+ Hotstar (1 year, Amazon Prime (6 months) Rs 599 Rs 699 4 190GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Xstreme Premium Subscription, Disnet+ Hotstar (1 year, Amazon Prime (6 months) Rs 999 Rs 1199

Reliance Jio Plans

Jio's 28 days plan

VALIDITY BENEFITS OLD PRICE NEW PRICE 28 days 2GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 155 Rs 189 28 days 1GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day 28 Rs 209 Rs 249 28 days 1.35GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 239 Rs 299 28 days 2GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 299 Rs 349 28 days 2.5GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 349 Rs 399 28 days 3GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 399 Rs 449

Jio's 56 days plan

VALIDITY BENEFITS OLD PRICE NEW PRICE 56 days 1.5GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 395 Rs 479 56 days 2GB data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Rs 533 Rs 629

Jio's 84-day plan

VALIDITY BENEFIT OLD PRICE NEW PRICE 84 days 6GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 395 Rs 479 84 days 1.5GB data/day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 666 Rs 799 84 days 2GB data/day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 719 Rs 859 84 days 3GB data/day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 999 Rs 1,199

Jio annual plan

VALIDITY BENEFITS OLD PRICE NEW PRICE 336 day 24GB data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Rs 1,559 Rs 1,899 365 days 2.5GB daily, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 2,999 Rs 3,599

Jio data add-on plan

VALIDITY BENEFITS OLD PRICE NEW PRICE Existing plan 1GB data Rs 15 Rs 19 Existing plan 2GB data Rs 25 Rs 29 Existing plan 6GB data Rs 61 Rs 69

What's more from Jio?

Jio has also increased prices for its Rs 299 and Rs 399 postpaid plans, which now cost Rs 349 and Rs 449 respectively. The Rs 349 plan offers 30GB of data, while the Rs 449 plan offers 75GB of data. Furthermore, Jio has restricted unlimited 5G data benefits to plans with 2GB daily data or more.

