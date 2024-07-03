Thursday, July 04, 2024
     
Airtel and Jio introduce updated recharge plans effective from today onwards

Airtel and Jio have implemented new rates for their prepaid and postpaid plans from today. Both these leading telecom companies have increased the rates of many of their plans. At the same time, Vi is also going to increase the prices of many of its plans from tomorrow i.e. 4th of July.

Airtel and Jio, two leading telecom providers in India, have raised prices for their prepaid and postpaid plans effective July 3. The price hikes range from 11% to 25%, aimed at increasing average revenue per user (ARPU). Additionally, Vi (Vodafone Idea) plans will see price increases starting July 4.

UPDATED AIRTEL PLANS

Airtel's value plan

VALIDITY BENEFITS OLD PRICE  NEW PRICE 
28 days 2GB data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day Rs 179 Rs 199
84 days 6GB data, unlimited calling,100 SMS per day Rs 455 Rs 509
365 days 24GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 1,799 Rs 1,999

Airtel's 28 days plan details

VALIDITY BENEFITS OLD PRICE NEW PRICE
28 days 1GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day Rs 265  Rs 299
28 days 1GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day Rs 299 Rs 349
28 days 1GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day Rs 359 Rs 409
28 days 1GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day Rs 399 Rs 449

Airtel plans for 56 days

VALIDITY BENEFITS OLD PRICE NEW PRICE
56 day 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 479  Rs 579
56 day 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 549  Rs 649

Airtel plan valid for 365 days

VALIDITY BENEFIT OLD PRICE NEW PRICE
365  2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day  Rs 2,999 Rs 3,599

Airtel data add-on plans:

VALIDITY BENEFITS  OLD PRICE  NEW PRICE
1 day 1GB data  Rs 19  Rs 22
1 day  2GB data  Rs 29  Rs 33
Existing plans (top-up)  4GB data  Rs 65  Rs 77 

Airtel Postpaid plan

CONNECTION BENEFIT OTT OLD PRICE NEW PRICE
1 40GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Xstreme Premium subscription  Rs 399  Rs 449
1 75GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Xstreme Premium Subscription, Disnet+ Hotstar (1 year, Amazon Prime (6 months)  Rs 499 Rs 549
2 105GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day  Xstreme Premium Subscription, Disnet+ Hotstar (1 year, Amazon Prime (6 months)  Rs 599  Rs 699
4 190GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day  Xstreme Premium Subscription, Disnet+ Hotstar (1 year, Amazon Prime (6 months)  Rs 999 Rs 1199

Reliance Jio Plans

Jio's 28 days plan

VALIDITY BENEFITS  OLD PRICE  NEW PRICE
28 days  2GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day  Rs 155  Rs 189
28 days 1GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day 

28 

 Rs 209  Rs 249 
28 days 1.35GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 239  Rs 299
28 days 2GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day  Rs 299  Rs 349
28 days 2.5GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day  Rs 349  Rs 399
28 days 3GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day  Rs 399  Rs 449

Jio's 56 days plan

VALIDITY BENEFITS OLD PRICE NEW PRICE
56 days 1.5GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day Rs 395  Rs 479

56 days 

2GB data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day

Rs 533 

Rs 629

Jio's 84-day plan

VALIDITY BENEFIT OLD PRICE NEW PRICE
84 days  6GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day  Rs 395  Rs 479
84 days  1.5GB data/day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day  Rs 666  Rs 799
84 days 2GB data/day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day  Rs 719  Rs 859
84 days  3GB data/day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day  Rs 999 Rs 1,199

Jio annual plan

VALIDITY

BENEFITS

OLD PRICE

NEW PRICE

336 day

 24GB data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day  Rs 1,559 Rs 1,899
365 days  2.5GB daily, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day  Rs 2,999  Rs 3,599

Jio data add-on plan

VALIDITY BENEFITS OLD PRICE  NEW PRICE
Existing plan 1GB data Rs 15  Rs 19
Existing plan  2GB data  Rs 25  Rs 29
Existing plan 6GB data  Rs 61  Rs 69

What's more from Jio?

Jio has also increased prices for its Rs 299 and Rs 399 postpaid plans, which now cost Rs 349 and Rs 449 respectively. The Rs 349 plan offers 30GB of data, while the Rs 449 plan offers 75GB of data. Furthermore, Jio has restricted unlimited 5G data benefits to plans with 2GB daily data or more.

