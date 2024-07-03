Airtel and Jio introduce updated recharge plans effective from today onwards

Airtel and Jio, two leading telecom providers in India, have raised prices for their prepaid and postpaid plans effective July 3. The price hikes range from 11% to 25%, aimed at increasing average revenue per user (ARPU). Additionally, Vi (Vodafone Idea) plans will see price increases starting July 4.
UPDATED AIRTEL PLANS
Airtel's value plan
|VALIDITY
|BENEFITS
|OLD PRICE
|NEW PRICE
|28 days
|2GB data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day
|Rs 179
|Rs 199
|84 days
|6GB data, unlimited calling,100 SMS per day
|Rs 455
|Rs 509
|365 days
|24GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 1,799
|Rs 1,999
Airtel's 28 days plan details
|VALIDITY
|BENEFITS
|OLD PRICE
|NEW PRICE
|28 days
|1GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day
|Rs 265
|Rs 299
|28 days
|1GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day
|Rs 299
|Rs 349
|28 days
|1GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day
|Rs 359
|Rs 409
|28 days
|1GB data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day
|Rs 399
|Rs 449
Airtel plans for 56 days
|VALIDITY
|BENEFITS
|OLD PRICE
|NEW PRICE
|56 day
|1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 479
|Rs 579
|56 day
|2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 549
|Rs 649
Airtel plan valid for 365 days
|VALIDITY
|BENEFIT
|OLD PRICE
|NEW PRICE
|365
|2GB data per day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 2,999
|Rs 3,599
Airtel data add-on plans:
|VALIDITY
|BENEFITS
|OLD PRICE
|NEW PRICE
|1 day
|1GB data
|Rs 19
|Rs 22
|1 day
|2GB data
|Rs 29
|Rs 33
|Existing plans (top-up)
|4GB data
|Rs 65
|Rs 77
Airtel Postpaid plan
|CONNECTION
|BENEFIT
|OTT
|OLD PRICE
|NEW PRICE
|1
|40GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Xstreme Premium subscription
|Rs 399
|Rs 449
|1
|75GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Xstreme Premium Subscription, Disnet+ Hotstar (1 year, Amazon Prime (6 months)
|Rs 499
|Rs 549
|2
|105GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Xstreme Premium Subscription, Disnet+ Hotstar (1 year, Amazon Prime (6 months)
|Rs 599
|Rs 699
|4
|190GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Xstreme Premium Subscription, Disnet+ Hotstar (1 year, Amazon Prime (6 months)
|Rs 999
|Rs 1199
Reliance Jio Plans
Jio's 28 days plan
|VALIDITY
|BENEFITS
|OLD PRICE
|NEW PRICE
|28 days
|2GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 155
|Rs 189
|28 days
|1GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
28
|Rs 209
|Rs 249
|28 days
|1.35GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 239
|Rs 299
|28 days
|2GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 299
|Rs 349
|28 days
|2.5GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 349
|Rs 399
|28 days
|3GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 399
|Rs 449
Jio's 56 days plan
|VALIDITY
|BENEFITS
|OLD PRICE
|NEW PRICE
|56 days
|1.5GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 395
|Rs 479
|
56 days
|
2GB data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day
|
Rs 533
|
Rs 629
Jio's 84-day plan
|VALIDITY
|BENEFIT
|OLD PRICE
|NEW PRICE
|84 days
|6GB data, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 395
|Rs 479
|84 days
|1.5GB data/day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 666
|Rs 799
|84 days
|2GB data/day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 719
|Rs 859
|84 days
|3GB data/day, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 999
|Rs 1,199
Jio annual plan
|
VALIDITY
|
BENEFITS
|
OLD PRICE
|
NEW PRICE
|
336 day
|24GB data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day
|Rs 1,559
|Rs 1,899
|365 days
|2.5GB daily, unlimited calling, 100SMS per day
|Rs 2,999
|Rs 3,599
Jio data add-on plan
|VALIDITY
|BENEFITS
|OLD PRICE
|NEW PRICE
|Existing plan
|1GB data
|Rs 15
|Rs 19
|Existing plan
|2GB data
|Rs 25
|Rs 29
|Existing plan
|6GB data
|Rs 61
|Rs 69
What's more from Jio?
Jio has also increased prices for its Rs 299 and Rs 399 postpaid plans, which now cost Rs 349 and Rs 449 respectively. The Rs 349 plan offers 30GB of data, while the Rs 449 plan offers 75GB of data. Furthermore, Jio has restricted unlimited 5G data benefits to plans with 2GB daily data or more.
ALSO READ: How to retrieve accidentally deleted photos from your smartphone? 2 easy tips