Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and Tab S10 series set to launch next week: Expectation

The much-anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the Tab S10 series is expected to happen next week (in September 2024). Fans are already eagerly waiting for these devices, and rumours suggest that the wait could soon be over. While earlier reports hinted that the device will launch on October launch, a recently leaked video on social media now points to a possible launch on September 26. The video, which was accidentally uploaded by Samsung on YouTube has revealed the key details about the launch date before being taken down.

Galaxy S24 FE and Tab S10 series: What to expect?

According to the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could feature a larger display than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE. Reports further suggest that it may come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, that offers a more immersive experience for users.

Along with the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung’s Tab S10 series will also make its debut, with the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra models reportedly supporting the S Pen. This feature is expected to enhance productivity for users, particularly on the larger Ultra model.

Launch date and sale details leaked

Although Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch date, the leaked video indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the Tab S10 series may be launched on September 26.

The video, which was later made private, suggested that the devices would be available for sale immediately following the launch.

If the leaks are accurate, this release could be a major highlight for Samsung fans just ahead of the festive season.

High-performance processors

Samsung has already started pre-booking for its Tab S10 series, signalling that the launch is imminent. The Galaxy Tab S10+ is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Ultra model is rumoured to offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, ensuring a smooth and powerful performance.

With these upcoming releases, Samsung is gearing up to make a significant impact in the smartphone and tablet markets, providing advanced features and powerful performance to its users.

