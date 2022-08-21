Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with 200MP camera: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung

Samsung has been planning to bring in a new smartphone under the S series of Galaxy smartphones. The company is set to bring in the much-anticipated flagship smartphone Galaxy S23 Ultra in the global market and the main highlight of the handset will be the 200MP primary shooter. The launch is likely to happen early next year as per the report.

According to ET News, Samsung Electronics' Mobile Experience (MX) division shared confirmed information with major camera partners that it will install a 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 recently.

Samsung Electronics announced the details of the development and the approximate production plan and commissioned some companies to develop 200 million pixel camera parts and they initiated developing the necessary parts.

The report mentioned that Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Electronics are producing 200MP cameras in a ratio of 7 to 3.

The supply chain is expected to expand to other parts suppliers when 200 million pixel cameras are applied to lower-end products.

Recently, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said the Galaxy S23 series will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 exclusively.

Another report mentioned that Samsung plans to ship three million Galaxy S23 FE units next year. By comparison, Samsung is tipped to ship 8.5 million Galaxy S23 units, 6.5 million S23 Plus models, and 13 million Galaxy S23 Ultra units.

