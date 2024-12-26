Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price drops by 51 per cent: Here’s the new price

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung has slashed the price of its flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, making it more affordable for tech enthusiasts. The premium device, launched at Rs 1,49,999, now costs Rs 72,999, marking a massive 51 per cent price reduction. Buyers can also avail of additional bank offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange discounts.

New prices and offers

Latest Price: Rs 72,999 (from Rs 76,999) Original Launch Price: Rs 1,49,999 Discount: 51 per cent price cut EMI Option: Starting at Rs 3,539 per month Additional benefits: Exchange offers and bank discounts

Key features of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Display:

6.81-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED screen

Resolution: 3088 x 1440 pixels

120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor

Performance:

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage

Runs on OneUI 5 based on Android 13

Camera setup:

Quad rear cameras:

200MP primary with OIS

10MP, 12MP and another 10MP lens

Front Camera: 12MP for selfies and video calls

Battery and charging:

5000mAh battery capacity

Supports 45W wired and wireless charging

S-Pen support:

Enhanced productivity with the S-Pen integration

Why the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a great buy

With its advanced AI features, a powerful 200MP camera, and a significant price cut, the Galaxy S23 Ultra offers incredible value for money. Tech enthusiasts can now experience premium features at half the original cost.

