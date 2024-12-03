Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with 50MP camera gets massive price cut on Amazon, Flipkart

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has dropped significantly once again. This impressive smartphone is now available for nearly half of its original launch price. Since the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in October, the price of this mid-range phone has been continuously decreasing. Currently, it can be found on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart for up to 50 percent less than what it was when it first launched. Additionally, customers can take advantage of an exchange offer worth up to Rs 25,000 when buying the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE discount

This high-quality Samsung smartphone comes in two storage options: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and another with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It was launched in India last October, starting at Rs 54,999, but you can now purchase it starting at just Rs 33,720.

On top of this price reduction, buyers can also receive an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000. On Amazon, the phone is currently listed for Rs 33,720 with the discount and exchange offer. Meanwhile, on Flipkart, the phone is available starting at Rs 34,999. If you use the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, you can also earn 5% cashback on your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

This smartphone features a 6.4-inch display that shows bright and clear images, supporting a smooth viewing experience. It has a special type of glass to protect against scratches and is designed to resist water and dust. It also includes a fingerprint sensor built into the screen for easy unlocking.

Powered by a strong Exynos 2200 processor, this phone runs on the latest Android operating system and has smart features to enhance your experience. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging via a USB Type C cable and also allows for wireless charging.

Around the back, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with a triple camera setup. The main camera has 50 megapixels, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, there’s also a 10-megapixel front camera. Overall, this smartphone offers a great blend of performance and features for its price.

