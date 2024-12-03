Google CEO Sundar Pichai served legal notice following controversial Indian YouTube video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google CEO Sundar Pichai

A video on YouTube has caused a lot of trouble for Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google. A court in Mumbai has sent a legal notice to him because the video platform hasn’t followed a previous court order. YouTube has millions of users around the world, and videos can spread quickly, which often leads to criticism of the platform. Despite having strict rules, harmful content sometimes slips through.

So, what’s the issue?

The court’s notice is about a specific video that was supposed to be taken down years ago. This video, which was offensive to the founder of a group called Dhyan Foundation, described him in a disrespectful way. The court had instructed YouTube to remove this video, but it is still available on the platform. Because of this, the judge has asked Sundar Pichai why he shouldn’t face consequences for not following the court's orders.

A few years back, the Dhyan Foundation filed a complaint against YouTube after the insulting video was uploaded. Even though the video has been removed in India, it can still be accessed in other countries. The court had clearly asked YouTube to take it down globally, but they only blocked it in India. The Dhyan Foundation claims that Google is intentionally damaging the reputation of their founder, Yogi Ashwini. The next court hearing for this matter is scheduled for January 3, 2025.

In other news, exciting developments are on the horizon for millions of mobile users in India, as the government plans to roll out satellite internet services in the upcoming year. Major players in the market, including Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, along with Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon Kuiper, are vying to provide this service.

The Department of Telecommunications is expected to make a timely decision on how to allocate the required frequency spectrum for satellite internet. Recently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) engaged in discussions with various stakeholders, including telecom providers, to iron out the specifics.

While Jio and Airtel are pushing for the spectrum to be allocated through a bidding process, reports indicate that the government is likely to opt for a more straightforward approach.

