Samsung Galaxy M36 5G goes on sale, now available at Rs 848 EMI: Where to buy Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy M36 5G, which is available for sale today. The South Korean company's new phone can be purchased for an EMI of just Rs 848.

New Delhi:

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M36 5G in India. The smatphone is now available for first sale in the country today, July 12. The company is offering impressvie discounts on the smartphones that are available through the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The phone boasts impressive features, including a 5,000mAh battery and a 50MP camera, serving as an upgrade to last year's Galaxy M35 5G. Notably, there have been significant changes in the camera design.

Samsung Galaxy M36 India price and offers

The Galaxy M36 5G is available in three storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB, starting at a price of Rs 17,499. The prices for the other two variants are Rs 18,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. Prime users can snag this phone at a discount of Rs 1,500, bringing the starting price down to an attractive Rs 15,999. Additionally, there’s an option to bring this phone home with an initial EMI of just Rs 848.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G specifications

This smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, complete with a 120Hz high refresh rate and protective Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. The display has a traditional water drop notch design. Powered by the in-house Exynos 1380 processor, the phone supports configurations of up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphone runs on OneUI 7 based on Android 15. It also comes with promise of up to 6 years of operating system upgrades. The smatrphone also gets variety of AI features driven by Google Gemini, including Circle-to-Search, Gemini Live, and AI Select.

The phone sports triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP main OIS camera, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13MP front camera. The Galaxy M36 5G supports features like 4K video recording, night mode shooting, and enhanced low-light video capabilities. It also offers 25W USB Type-C charging alongside its robust 5,000mAh battery, ensuring that you stay powered throughout the day.

