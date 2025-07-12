OnePlus Nord CE 5 with a 7,100mAh battery goes on sale in India, offering a chance to save thousands of rupees OnePlus's recently launched budget phone, the Nord CE 5, featuring a 7100mAh battery, is available for purchase for the first time today. During this sale, there are great offers on the phone.

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated sale of OnePlus's newly launched Nord CE 5 has kicked off in India. You can take advantage of significant savings during the Prime Day Sale on Amazon, starting today. OnePlus has introduced this phone alongside the OnePlus Nord 5, featuring an impressive 7,100mAh battery among other strong specifications.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 India price and offers

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is offered in three storage variants. The base variant comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Other two variants offer 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The base model is priced at Rs 24,999. The other two variants are available for Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. During the sale, buyers can get an instant discount of up to Rs 2,250. Additionally, no-cost EMI options and exchange offers are also available for interested buyers. You can choose from three colours: Marble Mist, Black Infinity, and Nexus Blue.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 specifications

The OnePlus features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display that supports FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness of the display can reach up to 1430 nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device packs a 7,100mAh battery and comes with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging for quick top-ups.

It runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and includes advanced AI features powered by Google Gemini. In terms of connectivity, it offers dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.4, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. For photography enthusiasts, the dual-camera setup on the back features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front hosts a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

