Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch in January: Know more

The company is set to launch a series of new smartphones in early 2023, which will focus on the 'F' series that has been popular among young users looking for devices with stylish design, long-lasting batteries and powerful features at an affordable price point, sources told IANS.

Samsung is planning to start the New Year 2023 by launching an affordable Galaxy F04 smartphone in India. The device will be priced at around Rs 8,000 in India as per the industry sources. ALSO READ: Is Samsung working on making a new team for making its own chips

The company is set to launch a series of new smartphones in early 2023, which will focus on the 'F' series that has been popular among young users looking for devices with stylish design, long-lasting batteries and powerful features at an affordable price point, sources told IANS. ALSO READ: Google, Samsung's Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

The 4G Galaxy F04 is likely to come with a large 6.5-inch screen and dual rear camera set-up. ALSO READ: CES 2023: Samsung to showcase innovative projects in January

With Galaxy F04, consumers are likely to get up to 8GB virtual RAM with Samsung's innovative RAM Plus feature to ensure smooth performance, according to sources.

The Samsung Galaxy F series is a line of midrange smartphones manufactured by Samsung Electronics as part of its Galaxy line.

The first model released in the series was the Samsung Galaxy F41, which was launched on October 8, 2020.

Meanwhile, Samsung India sold more than 1.2 million Galaxy devices in India worth over Rs 1,000 crore (by value) on day 1 of the online festive sales in September this year.

The Galaxy series of smartphones were among the most sought-after devices on both major e-tailers Amazon and Flipkart.

Galaxy F13 was among the top sellers in the 4G segment, while Galaxy F23 was the go-to 5G smartphone on Flipkart.

