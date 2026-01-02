Samsung Galaxy A57 5G spotted on BIS website, India launch likely soon Samsung Galaxy A57 5G has appeared on the BIS certification website, signalling an imminent India launch. The upcoming mid-range phone is expected to debut in early 2026 with an Exynos chipset, AMOLED display upgrades, and improved camera hardware.

New Delhi:

Samsung seems to be ready to roll out its next mid-range smartphone in India. The Galaxy A57 5G surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which means that it’s cleared a major hurdle before hitting the shelves. The listing, dated December 31 (2025), shows the model number SM-A576B/DS.

The device will come with dual SIM support, as usual, and as per the BIS listing, the upcoming smartphone does not spell out the smartphone’s name, but with Samsung’s naming style, it’s almost definitely the Galaxy A57 5G—the obvious follow-up to last year’s A56.

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Launch timeline

Getting BIS certification is usually one of the last steps before a smartphone launches in the Indian market. Now that Samsung has it, they’re probably gearing up to announce the A57 5G pretty soon. Some reports point to a launch window in February 2026, which lines up with the Galaxy S26 series reveal.

Rumours further say that Samsung might introduce the Galaxy A37 at the same time, sticking to their habit of refreshing several A-series models with small hardware updates together. Performance-wise, the Galaxy A57 5G is expected to run on the Exynos 1680 chipset and pack the Xclipse 550 GPU. That’s a solid upgrade over the A56 and should land the phone comfortably in the upper mid-range category.

Specs

Out of the box, it’ll ship with Android 16, and you’ll get options with up to 12GB of RAM. On the display side, expect a flexible AMOLED panel. Samsung could source screens from both Samsung Display and TCL CSOT—probably to cut down on bezels and keep production costs in check.

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Camera

The cameras are getting a boost, too. The A57 5G is rumoured to have a 50-megapixel main camera with a larger sensor, plus a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, you’ll get a 12-megapixel camera for selfies.

So far, these are the details we have, and any concrete information will only be unleashed when the launch is closer to the official launch in India.