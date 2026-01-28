Samsung Galaxy A57 5G design leaks: Metal frame, slim build and key features revealed ahead of launch Samsung Galaxy A57 5G has surfaced on TENAA, revealing its metal frame design and key specifications. The upcoming Galaxy A-series phone is expected to bring a slimmer body, AMOLED display, upgraded camera, and Exynos chipset.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is expected to launch soon in global markets, including India. The smartphone was recently spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website, indicating an imminent India launch. It has now appeared in the TENAA database, revealing its design and overall look.

This upcoming Samsung phone is likely to debut with a metal frame, giving the Galaxy A series a more premium appearance. The phone’s design has also surfaced on social media, further highlighting its refined build.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: What’s new compared to Galaxy A56?

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G will be an upgraded version of last year’s Galaxy A56. While its overall design language and features are expected to remain similar, key components such as the processor, battery, and camera are likely to see improvements.

The addition of a metal frame is expected to enhance the phone’s premium feel. Leaked images show metal-finished volume rockers on the side panel, along with a power button.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G features (expected)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G may feature an ultra-thin metal design with a thickness of just 6.9mm. The phone is expected to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It could be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1680 processor and may offer 8GB or 12GB of RAM, paired with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage options.

Camera, battery and other specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. This may include a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone may feature a 12MP front camera.

The device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Additional features may include an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual stereo speakers.

ALSO READ: New Aadhaar app full version launched: Update mobile, lock biometrics and verify ID from home