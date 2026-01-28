New Aadhaar app full version launched: Update mobile, lock biometrics and verify ID from home UIDAI has launched the full version of its new Aadhaar app, allowing users to update mobile numbers and addresses, lock biometrics, verify identity offline, and manage family Aadhaar cards, all from home.

New Delhi:

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuing authority for Aadhaar, has launched the full version of its new Aadhaar app today. The app is designed to make several Aadhaar-related tasks easier and more convenient, allowing users to access services from the comfort of their homes.

With the full version of the new Aadhaar app, users can make their Aadhaar information more secure, keep it updated, and share it safely with others. The app allows citizens to update their mobile number and home address online, perform secure online verification, and manage multiple Aadhaar cards of family members at the same time. Many services that earlier required a visit to an Aadhaar centre can now be completed digitally.

More advanced than the old mAadhaar app

The new Aadhaar app offers several advanced features compared to the older mAadhaar app. It was first launched in November 2025, but until now, many of its functions were limited. With the rollout of the full version today, most Aadhaar-linked services are now available to Indian citizens through the app.

Although the app had been available for download since last year, the newly launched full version unlocks a wider range of functionalities, making Aadhaar services more accessible and user-friendly.

Update mobile number and address from home

One of the key features of the new Aadhaar app is the ability to update the Aadhaar-linked mobile number and address from home. A dedicated tab on the home page provides direct access to services such as mobile number updates and address updates.

Additionally, users can add up to five Aadhaar cards of their family members in the profile section of the app, allowing them to manage multiple Aadhaar profiles from a single account.

Offline Aadhaar verification with selective sharing

The app also introduces an offline Aadhaar verification feature, enabling citizens to verify their identity without sharing their Aadhaar number. This is done through the Selective Share option.

Using this feature, users can choose which Aadhaar details they wish to share, such as photo, name, age, date of birth, gender, address, status, and mobile number. This helps enhance privacy while verifying identity.

QR code-based identity verification

The new Aadhaar app provides a QR code identity scan feature. Users can scan the QR code at authorised terminals to confirm their identity securely and quickly.

Biometric locking for enhanced security

The app includes a biometric locking feature, allowing users to lock their fingerprint, face, and iris data for identity verification. This adds an extra layer of security to Aadhaar-linked services.

However, UIDAI has noted that if a user’s phone is lost or stolen, they will be automatically logged out of their Aadhaar account.

View previous Aadhaar authentications

Citizens can also use the app to check their previous Aadhaar authentication history, helping them track where and when their Aadhaar details were used.

Developed by UIDAI and MeitY

The new Aadhaar app has been jointly developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). UIDAI has stated that the app is currently available in 13 Indian languages, ensuring wider accessibility across different regions of the country.