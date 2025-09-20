Samsung Galaxy A17 4G launched with 5000mAh battery, under Rs 19000 Samsung Galaxy A17 4G comes with powerful features like a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery, triple-camera setup, and Android 15 OS support. The device is priced at around Rs 15,000 and could be a reliable entry-level device from the company.

New Delhi:

Samsung has expanded its budget lineup by launching the Galaxy A17 4G globally. The phone is designed for entry-level smartphone users and comes with a massive 5000mAh battery, a triple-camera setup, and a stylish design similar to its 5G variant. With an affordable price tag, this phone aims to deliver Samsung’s trusted experience at a pocket-friendly cost.

Samsung Galaxy A17 4G Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A17 4G has been launched in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. It is priced at KSH 22,400 (around Rs 15,000). For comparison, its 5G variant is already available in India, starting at Rs 18,999, offering 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM configurations.

Display and design

The Galaxy A17 4G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

It also supports a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and visuals. For durability, Samsung has included Corning Gorilla Glass V protection.

The phone carries the same modern design elements seen on the Galaxy A17 5G.

Performance and storage

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and comes onboard with 128GB internal storage. Users can further expand storage up to 2TB via microSD card, making it suitable for those who need extra space for apps, photos and videos.

Camera features

For photography, the Galaxy A17 4G offers a triple-camera system on the rear, which includes:

50MP primary sensor

5MP ultra-wide lens

2MP macro sensor

On the front, it comes with a 13MP selfie camera, perfect for video calls and social media use.

Battery and software

The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, ensuring long hours of usage without frequent charging. On the software side, it runs OneUI 7 based on Android 15, offering a smooth and updated user experience. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and standard 4G support.