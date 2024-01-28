Samsung establishes a new research lab for next generation 3D DRAM technology: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung

Samsung, one of the leading memory chip makers has created a new research lab in the United States. The move has been taken to focus on developing the next-generation three-dimensional (3D) DRAM, industry sources.

The new lab is reportedly operating under Device Solutions America (DSA) headquartered in Silicon Valley, which oversees Samsung's semiconductor production in the US market, and it will work to develop an upgraded DRAM model to allow the company to lead the global 3D memory chip market, as per the sources.

In October, the South Korean tech giant said that it has been preparing new 3D structures for sub-10-nanometer DRAM, enabling larger single-chip capacities that can exceed 100 gigabits, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung succeeded in commercialising 3D vertical NAND flash memory chips for the first time in the industry in 2013. Meanwhile, the global semiconductor industry’s revenue declined 8.8 per cent in 2023 due to a slowdown in enterprise and consumer spending. AI provided positive news to the semiconductor industry, emerging as a key content and revenue driver, especially in the second half of the year, according to Counterpoint Research.

Samsung was affected by the memory market slowdown in both DRAM and NAND segments, reporting a 38 per cent YoY decline in its revenue. The memory market was mainly hit by soft demand in the PC, server and smartphone segments as well as oversupply and excess inventory across the market.

Inputs from IANS