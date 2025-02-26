Samsung Galaxy G Fold: A new tri-fold smartphone under development Samsung has previously displayed tri-fold displays, but they have not yet been commercially launched. If the Galaxy G Fold materializes, it could revolutionize the foldable smartphone market, offering a fresh alternative to traditional book-style and clamshell designs.

Samsung is reportedly developing a new foldable smartphone which is expected to be called the Galaxy G Fold. The handset is expected to launch alongside its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

External display for convenience

As per the report by ETNews, this new model will feature a unique double-folding design and could debut alongside Samsung’s next-generation foldable devices, expected to launch in mid-July 2025.

Due to its inward-folding design, the Galaxy G Fold will reportedly have a separate external display for quick access to notifications and essential functions. This 6.49-inch outer screen is expected to be the same as the one used in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Limited availability at launch

While Samsung is exploring new foldable innovations, the Galaxy G Fold may have limited availability. Reports suggest that Samsung plans to produce only 200,000 units initially, to gauge consumer interest before a wider release. The company has previously released exclusive foldable models in select regions, like the Galaxy Z Fold SE in South Korea and China, which could be the case for the G Fold as well.

What’s next for Samsung’s foldable future?

Samsung has showcased tri-fold displays in the past but has yet to bring them to market. If the Galaxy G Fold becomes a reality, it could redefine foldable smartphones and provide a new alternative to book-style and clamshell foldables. However, users will have to wait for an official confirmation from Samsung to see if this concept turns into a groundbreaking product.

A new form factor to compete with Huawei

The Galaxy G Fold is rumoured to feature a tri-panel inner display, similar to the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Edition—the first commercially available tri-fold smartphone. However, instead of Huawei’s S-style folding mechanism, Samsung is expected to implement a G-style foldable design, where the entire 9.96-inch inner screen remains hidden when folded.

