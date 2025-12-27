Samsung 32-inch smart LED TV now available for Rs 13,990: Where to buy it Samsung's premium smart TVs have become significantly more affordable in the latest year-end sales. On the popular e-commerce platform Reliance Digital, you can now own a smart TV from the South Korean tech giant for as little as Rs 13,990.

New Delhi:

As the year-end sales continue, Samsung's popular lineup of Smart LED TVs has received a significant price cut. Whether you are looking for a compact screen for a bedroom or a massive 4K display for your living room, models in 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch sizes are now available at much lower prices.

Currently, Reliance Digital is hosting a limited-time sale, offering deep discounts and additional bank offers on these Tizen-powered smart TVs. Here is everything you need to know about the latest deals:

55-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV

The 55-inch Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is now available for Rs 37,490, down from its original listing of Rs 55,220. This represents a massive 32 per cent discount.

Key Features: Stunning 4K resolution, HDR support, and the Tizen OS.

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a LAN port.

43-inch Samsung Smart TV

The 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV is currently priced at Rs 21,990, reflecting a 20 per cent price cut from its launch price of Rs 27,550.

Special Offer: Buyers can avail of an additional Rs 1,000 bank discount, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 20,990.

Connectivity: Equipped with 2 HDMI ports, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for all your streaming needs.

32-inch Samsung Smart TV

The highly popular 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV has received a 22 per cent discount, bringing the price down to Rs 13,990 from its original MRP of Rs 17,900.

Extra Savings: Similar to the 43-inch model, a Rs 1,000 bank offer is available, reducing the final cost to just Rs 12,990.

Connectivity: Despite its compact size, it features HDMI, USB, and built-in Wi-Fi to support all major streaming apps.