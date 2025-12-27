From iPhone 16 Pro to MacBook Air M3: Apple discontinued 25 devices in 2025, list here Apple’s 2025 product strategy was defined by both expansion and consolidation. Alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 and the debut of the iPhone Air, the company officially retired 25 legacy products.

New Delhi:

As 2025 draws to a close, we look back at a transformative year for the technology sector, marked by significant breakthroughs in AI, the evolution of the 6G ecosystem, and a stabilised global chip market. Amidst these shifts, Apple has executed one of its most aggressive product refreshes to date, officially discontinuing 25 different devices and accessories.

The list of retired products is extensive, ranging from the popular iPhone 16 Pro series to the MacBook Air M3. While many of these devices remain user favorites, Apple’s decision to phase them out is a strategic maneuver designed to keep its ecosystem cutting-edge.

Why does Apple discontinue products every year?

As one of the world’s most valuable companies, Apple relies on a carefully orchestrated marketing strategy. By discontinuing older models as soon as successors launch, Apple maintains high demand for its newest hardware and ensures it meets ambitious sales targets. This cycle also encourages a culture of upgrading, as many users view owning the latest flagship as a mark of status and peak performance.

Furthermore, Apple typically removes the previous year's Pro iPhones from its official stores immediately after a new launch. This is because the high-end hardware of an older Pro model often matches or exceeds the specs of the new "Standard" model. To prevent the older, discounted Pro from cannibalizing sales of the new base model, Apple clears the shelves—though these devices often remain available at third-party retailers until stock runs out.

The 2025 discontinuation list

Below are the key devices Apple has moved to its "retired" list this year:

iPhones

iPhone SE (3rd Gen) — Replaced by iPhone 16e

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

iPads

iPad (10th Gen)

iPad Air (M2)

iPad Pro (M4) — Replaced by M5 variants

Macs

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2)

MacBook Air 13 and 15-inch (M3) — Replaced by M4 variants

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4) — Replaced by M5 variants

Mac Studio (M2 Max and M2 Ultra)

Wearables and accessories

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

AirPods Pro 2

Vision Pro (M2 version)

Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter

The discontinuation of the iPhone SE and iPhone 14 marks a major milestone: Apple has officially phased out the last of its iPhones featuring the Home button and the Lightning port. The 2026 lineup is now fully unified under Face ID and USB-C.

ALSO READ: This Oppo flagship receives massive discount on official website: How to get the deal