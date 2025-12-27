This Oppo flagship receives massive discount on official website: How to get the deal Ahead of the highly anticipated Oppo Reno 15 series launch, the Oppo Reno 14 5G has received a significant price reduction. This flagship-level device is now available at its lowest price yet.

New Delhi:

The Oppo Reno 14 5G has received a major price reduction in India, with the flagship now available for thousands of rupees less than its original launch price. This discount arrives just as anticipation builds for the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 series. Shoppers can secure the device at these new lower rates through major e-commerce platforms and electronics retailers like Tata Croma.

Oppo Reno 14 discount

The Oppo Reno 14 5G is available in three configurations: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB. While it launched with a starting price of Rs 42,999, current offers have made it much more accessible:

Bank Offers: Customers can avail of an instant Rs 3,000 bank discount, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs 39,999.

Colour Options: The device remains available in four premium finishes: Pearl White, Forest Green, Mint Green, and Diwali Gold.

Oppo Reno 14 key features and specifications

Despite the lower price, the Reno 14 5G remains a powerhouse in the mid-premium segment: