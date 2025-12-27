This Oppo flagship receives massive discount on official website: How to get the deal

The Oppo Reno 14 5G has received a major price reduction in India, with the flagship now available for thousands of rupees less than its original launch price. This discount arrives just as anticipation builds for the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 series. Shoppers can secure the device at these new lower rates through major e-commerce platforms and electronics retailers like Tata Croma.
Oppo Reno 14 discount
The Oppo Reno 14 5G is available in three configurations: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB. While it launched with a starting price of Rs 42,999, current offers have made it much more accessible:
- Bank Offers: Customers can avail of an instant Rs 3,000 bank discount, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs 39,999.
- Colour Options: The device remains available in four premium finishes: Pearl White, Forest Green, Mint Green, and Diwali Gold.
Oppo Reno 14 key features and specifications
Despite the lower price, the Reno 14 5G remains a powerhouse in the mid-premium segment:
- Display: It features a 6.59-inch flexible AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated in-display fingerprint sensor.
- Performance: Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 octa-core processor, ensuring seamless multitasking even with the 12GB RAM variant.
- Camera System: The rear houses a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For high-quality selfies and video calls, there is a 50MP front-facing camera.
- Battery and Software: It is equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It currently runs on ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15), featuring integrated AI tools for photo editing and productivity.
- Durability: The phone boasts an impressive IP68 and IP69 rating, making it highly resistant to both dust and water.